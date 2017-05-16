Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kaduna: 8 death cases of Meningitis confirmed by government

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the death of  eight persons  since the outbreak of Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM) was reported in parts of the country in January. According to the  state Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Paul Dogo, who confirmed this when he spoke with newsmen in Kaduna on Monday. Dogo said that …

The post Kaduna: 8 death cases of Meningitis confirmed by government appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.