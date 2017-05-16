Kaduna: 8 death cases of Meningitis confirmed by government

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the death of eight persons since the outbreak of Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM) was reported in parts of the country in January. According to the state Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Paul Dogo, who confirmed this when he spoke with newsmen in Kaduna on Monday. Dogo said that …

