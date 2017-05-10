Kaduna Assembly repeals traffic agency law

The Kaduna State House of Assembly, on Wednesday repealed the law establishing the state transport agency, popularly known as KASTELEA.

” The Kaduna State Traffic Law and Environmental Law Enforcement Agency (KASTELEA) Law No.12 of 2014 is hereby repealed,” the Deputy Speaker, Mr John Kwaturu, said at plenary.

In its place, the Assembly has passed a new law to establish the state traffic authority.

Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority 2017, was passed by the assembly during the sitting.

The new body would take over only traffic matters excluding the handling of environmental issues.

Kwaturu said the new body would implement and enforce the provision of the Road Traffic Law cap 135 Law of Kaduna State 1991 and Road Traffic Regulation 2007.

It would also direct and control traffic on public roads in the state, inspect vehicles, issue certificate of road worthiness, impound erring vehicles, and enlighten motorists on road safety measures.

The agency is also mandated to safeguard the roads from encroachment by traders, motor parks, hawkers and beggar.

Other responsibilities include registering and licencing driving schools, installation of road traffic signs, and designating bus stops and terminals in the state.

The deputy speaker directed the Clerk of the Assembly to forward a clean copy of the law to Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i for his assent.

