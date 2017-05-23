Home Opinion Why We Decided To Sell 3300 Govt Owned Houses –… – Leadership Newspapers
Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-rufai has said that the state government decided to sell its inherited 3,300 houses because it only gets a little above one million naira as yearly rent from available record from the previous government. This was …
