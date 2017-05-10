Kaduna Electric Apologises To Consumers Over Network Challenges

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The Management of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company has apologised to it’s pre-paid meter customers over the difficulty currently being faced in re-charging their meters attributing it to network challenges.

A statement by the head, corporate communication of the company, Abdulazeez Abdullahi said the ICT department of the company in conjunction with it service providers are working assiduously to rectify the problem, promising that the challenge shall be overcomed in due course.

He apologised to the affected customers, assuring that “the company is deeply concerned about the difficulty our customers pass through while trying to re-charge their meters, just as we are doing everything possible to overcome the challenges.

“We assure all concerned that everything will be alright in due course.

“We sincerely regret the inconveniences caused our customers while appealing for your understanding and patience.”

