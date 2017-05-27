Kaduna Govt Establishes Revenue Courts In LGAs

By Isaiah Benjamin and Rahila Abdullahi, Kaduna

As part of measures to increase its internally generated revenue in the state and address issues of tax defaulting and evasion, Kaduna State has perfected plans to establish revenue courts in all the 23 local government areas of the state, the Executive Chairman Kaduna Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) Alhaji Mukhtar Ahmed has disclosed.

The Executive Chairman who made the disclosure while briefing newsmen at the ongoing ministerial briefing holding at the Correspondent Chapel of NUJ,Kaduna Council, also reiterated the committed of the Malam Nasir led administration in blocking all revenue leakage in the state.

Towards this end,he said ‎the hitherto about 53 revenue lines has

been harmonized to 18 in all of the 23 local governments and also

constituted a 7 man revenue committee in each of the local governments with the local government area revenue as Secretaries of the committee.

Meanwhile, he said the state targets a revenue generation of 50.2 billion naira above the 2016 targets of 45 billion naira out of which 18.1 billion naria was generated.

He also informed that the state under the leadership of Malam el-Rufai has criminalise cash collection in the state and also put in

place modalities for central collection of revenue as against what was in place under previous government.

“The law creating KADIRS has put in place measures to prevent multiple taxation, cash collection,investigate and report‎ activities of hoodlums and tax defaulters and report them to court of competent jurisdictions for prosecution.

The post Kaduna Govt Establishes Revenue Courts In LGAs appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

