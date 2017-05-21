Kaduna govt. supports farmers to boost Maize, Rice and Ginger production

Kaduna State Government says it is providing needed inputs, skills and knowledge for farmers to optimize production of Maize, Rice and Ginger value chains. The Director, Agric-Services in the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, Mrs Jummai Ambi gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna. Ambi spoke shortly after…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Kaduna govt. supports farmers to boost Maize, Rice and Ginger production appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

