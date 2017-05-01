Kaduna State Government increases School enrolment to 2.1 Million

By Ben Agande, Kaduna.

The governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El Rufai has revealed that his administration has almost doubled the enrolment of school age children from 1.1 Million to 2.1 sine he took over the governance of the state almost two years ago.

In a message to workers during this year’s May day celebration, the governor commended workers in the state for their dedication to the development and unity of Kaduna State.

In a statement signed by governor El Rufai’s spokesman , Samuel Aruwan, the governor noted that workers in all sectors of the economy have continued to make great contribution to the development of the state.

“The Government appreciates the support of the workers since 2015. The successful launch of the Kaduna State Public Service Revitalization and Renewal Project owes much to the support and cooperation of our work force.

“The Kaduna State Government is determined to restore the public service as the facilitator of good governance. Every government relies on the public service for its governance agenda, and its success in realizing its programmes depends on the quality and commitment of the service.

“The provision of public goods is one key way of appreciating the sacrifices of workers. Improving access to education and healthcare are priorities fir this government. Already, we have increased enrolment in public primary schools from 1.1million to 2.1million. The state is about to launch a contributory health insurance scheme, and a bill to this effect is being considered by the state House of Assembly” he said.