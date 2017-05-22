Kaduna State Govt. Orders Probe Into Rifles Discovered In Wrecked Car – SaharaReporters.com
Kaduna State Govt. Orders Probe Into Rifles Discovered In Wrecked Car
SaharaReporters.com
The Kaduna State government has ordered a probe of the recent discovery of five locally-made AK 47 rifles and a magazine in a car involved in an accident. This was disclosed in a statement signed by Mr. Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant (Media …
el-Rufai probes discovery of AK-47 rifles at accident scene
