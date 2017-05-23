Kaduna State University VC refutes rumour on permanent closure of Kafanchan campus

Vice Chancellor, Kaduna State University, KASU, Prof. Muhammad Tanko, has refuted rumor trending in the social media that the Kafanchan Campus of the State University has been closed down with the view to relocate its activities to the Kaduna main campus. A statement signed by the Vice Chancellor and issued to newsmen in Kaduna said, […]

Kaduna State University VC refutes rumour on permanent closure of Kafanchan campus

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

