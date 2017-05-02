Kalonzo Foundation shut over Sh146m unaccounted cash – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Kalonzo Foundation shut over Sh146m unaccounted cash
The Star, Kenya
NASA Presidential running mate Kalonzo Musyoka risks arrest for suspected money laundering and diversion of donor aid by his Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation. The NGO Coordination Board says the charitable trust received Sh50 million from China that …
Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation accounts frozen over unaccounted funds
