Kalonzo links Uhuru’s ‘number two’ to foundation woes, says Fazul must resign – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Kalonzo links Uhuru's 'number two' to foundation woes, says Fazul must resign
The Star, Kenya
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka during an interview at his private office in Watermark Business Park, Karen, January 20, 2017. /DENNIS KAVISU. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Kalonzo Musyoka has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta's …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!