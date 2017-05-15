Kalu advises Obiano to join APC – Daily Trust
Kalu advises Obiano to join APC
A former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has asked Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State to cross over to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to retain his seat in the November 18 governorship election. He said the party was ever …
