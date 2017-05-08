Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kalu Delivers Lecture At UNN, UNIZIK

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Eminent businessman and former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, will on Thursday and Friday consecutively  deliver lectures at Nnamdi Azikiwe University( UNIZIK) and University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Kalu, who has carved a niche in business and leadership, is billed to pres­ent a paper titled: “Culture, leadership and higher education in Nigeria ” in the UNN.

A statement  signed by the Dean, Faculty of Arts, UNN, Professor Christian Onyeji, said “the lecture is designed to discuss how contemporary developments in leadership, governance and higher education have eroded our core values and hindered self actualization in Nigeria.”

Kalu is expected to present his views on the standard of higher education arising from his experiences as an active leader and entrepreneur in Nigeria.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Onyeji said that  “The nomination for the intellectual exercise is usually reserved for those with passion and interest in education, human development and youth empowerment.

“Dr Orji Uzor Kalu is among the most fitting Nigerians who have combined leadership, governance and entrepreneurship with enviable successes.

“He has been adjudged the best to deliver this year’s  lecture to draw requisite response and interest from the public, being a strong representative of success in entrepreneurship and leadership.”

Kalu who is presenting a lecture in UNN for the second time in three years would be speaking to participants drawn from all walks of life.

Similarly, the former governor  is expected to chair the 2017 Faculty of Arts international conference, UNIZIK , Awka on Thursday; with the theme of the conference ‘The  Humanities and Change Management.”

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.