Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan gets Jubilee ticket as Simon Mbugua steps down

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Africa


The Star, Kenya

Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan gets Jubilee ticket as Simon Mbugua steps down
The Star, Kenya
Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan will fly the Jubilee flag as his rival Simon Mbugua has stepped down. Mbugua had been declared the winner but Hassan petitioned saying there were irregularities. Speaking at Jubilee Party headquarters in Nairobi on Thursday, …
