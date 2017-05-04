Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan gets Jubilee ticket as Simon Mbugua steps down – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan gets Jubilee ticket as Simon Mbugua steps down
The Star, Kenya
Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan will fly the Jubilee flag as his rival Simon Mbugua has stepped down. Mbugua had been declared the winner but Hassan petitioned saying there were irregularities. Speaking at Jubilee Party headquarters in Nairobi on Thursday, …
Mbugua quits Jubilee Kamukunji race, says 'Hassan tosha'
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!