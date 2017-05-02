Pages Navigation Menu

Kane Eager To Put Chelsea Under Pressure

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Sports

Kane believes playing ahead of Chelsea is an advantage for Tottenham and hope they can capitalise on it with a win.

Tottenham are in second place and four points behind top placed Chelsea, with four games left to play.

A win for Tottenham on Friday against West Ham, will cut that deficit to one point, with Chelsea not playing until Monday.

And Kane is hoping a win is what they need to make the difference in the title race.

“We just have to try to finish strong,” he said.

“We’ve got another game Friday night and it’s good to play first. Hopefully, we can drop the gap to one point and then see what happens.”

