Kane Happy To Win Golden Boot Again

Harry Kane has delighted in retaining the Golden Boot, after his haul of 29 goals in 30 games won him the crown.

The prolific goalscorer scored four goals in the hammering of Leicester City, before sclring three in the battering of Hull City.

Kane has been sidelined on two different occasions this season, due to injury, but beat Lukaku and Sanchez to the boot.

“To win 7-1 away from home is a great end to a great season for us,” Kane told BBC Sport after becoming the first player to retain the top-scorers’ gong since Robin van Persie in 2013.

“It’s massive to win the Golden Boot again. I said to retain it would be special with the injuries I’ve had but to score 29 goals in 30 games is something I feel proud of.

“Finishing the season with seven goals in two games is perfect, hopefully I can continue it at the start of next season. When you look at the players behind us, we have a fantastic team.

“We are delighted with the way we finished.”

