Kano anti-corruption agency suspends Emir probe

The Kano State government’s anti-corruption agency yesterday announced its suspension of a probe into the financial dealings of the Emirate Council.

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission was investigating alleged misuse of N6 billion by the palace.

The State’s House of Assembly launched a separate investigation of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, following allegations of funds misappropriation, “defamation of character, breach of oath of office/oath of allegiance, abuse of office privileges and protocol, and political and religious interference”.

The chairman of the anti-corruption body, Muhyi Gado, said the commission was suspending its probe “indefinitely”.

He said the commission could not continue as the House was also conducting an investigation.

Gado declined further comments.

The post Kano anti-corruption agency suspends Emir probe appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

