Kano anti-corruption agency suspends Emir’s probe

Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission has suspended its probe of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

The outfit had launched a probe of the finances of the Kano emirate under Sanusi, after the monarch was alleged to have misappropriated N6bn of the emirate’s funds.

This came in the wake of Sanusi’s criticism of the northern establishment, having also described the North as the poorest region in the country.

Yesterday, Muhuyi Magaji, chairman of the commission, disclosed that the investigation was suspended because of the intervention of the state House of Assembly, which has taken over the matter.

“We could not continue as the house was also conducting an investigation. We wrote to the House seeking details about the content of their investigations,” he said.

The state lawmakers recently instituted an 8-man committee to investigate fresh charges against the Emir, including defamation of character, breach of oath of office/oath of allegiance, abuse of office privileges and protocol as well as political and religious interference.

The committee headed by the Chief Whip of the House has 14 days to submit it’s findings.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

