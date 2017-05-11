Pages Navigation Menu

Kano assembly probes Emir Sanusi – Daily Trust

Kano assembly probes Emir Sanusi
Kano State House of Assembly has launched an investigation against the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi ll, over alleged abuse of office and improper conduct. The emirate council is already being investigated by the state anti-corruption agency …
