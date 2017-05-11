Kano assembly probes Emir Sanusi – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Kano assembly probes Emir Sanusi
Daily Trust
Kano State House of Assembly has launched an investigation against the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi ll, over alleged abuse of office and improper conduct. The emirate council is already being investigated by the state anti-corruption agency …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
