Kano Assembly probes Sanusi

…Over alleged false information on Ganduje’S trip to China, others

…As ACF urges Sanusi, Ganduje to respect Northern govs’ decision

By Ben Agande & AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO— Kano State House of Assembly, yesterday, constituted an eight-man committee to investigate allegations levelled against the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

This came on a day Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, called on the Emir and Kano State government to respect the decisions taken by the Northern Governors Forum to resolve the crisis between them.

Speaker of the 40-man Assembly, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, who presided over the sitting, constituted the panel following a point of order by a member representing Nasarawa constituency, Mr Ibrahim Ahmad Gama.

The lawmakers alleged that Sanusi had been spreading false information on the trip of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to China, recently.

The governor and some state officials had travelled to China, in view of the proposed light rail transport system in the state.

The Assembly accused the emir of attacking the policies of the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari.

It also alleged that the emirate under the leadership of Muhammadu Sanusi II spent funds without the approval of the governor and the Assembly.

Other alleged wrongdoing by the emir, according to the Assembly, include sending his daughter to represent him in a function without dressing in full cultural regalia.

At press time, the emir is yet to respond to the latest affront from the lawmakers.

ACF urges Sanusi, Ganduje to respect Northern govs’ decision

Meanwhile, in a communiqué issued at the end of the joint meeting of the Board of Trustees and the National Executive Council of Arewa Consultative Forum, in Kaduna, the group also reaffirmed its belief in and commitment to the unity of the North and the peaceful coexistence of its people.

The communiqué, which was signed by National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Mohammed Ibrahim Biu, said the meeting also called on Nigerians not to despair in the face of the present economic reality, saying with purposeful leadership, it would soon be history.

It said: “The attention of the leadership of Arewa Consultative Forum has been drawn to the simmering crisis between the Kano State government and the Kano Emirate Council.

“However, ACF is aware of the peace initiative brokered by the Northern States Governors Forum, NSGF, in Kaduna and hopes that the decisions taken would continue to be respected in the interest of peace and stability of the North and Nigeria in general. ACF urges all outside interest groups to desist from fanning the embers of discord.

“The forum appeals to all Nigerians to come to terms with the reality that the current socio-economic challenges the nation is passing through are not beyond redemption and can become history under purposeful leadership,” the communiqué noted.

The forum also reelected the former Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Commasie, as its chairman, while Anthony Sank was elected secretary.

