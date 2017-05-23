Kano Assembly suspends Sanusi’s probe

Ganduje commends past governors

The Kano State House of Assembly has suspended its decision to probe the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II. The Speaker, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, disclosed this yesterday during a session of the Assembly.

According to him, Governor Abdullai Umar Ganduje wrote to the Assembly to halt the probe, following the intervention of well-meaning personalities.

The lawmakers had two weeks ago constituted a 14- member committee to investigate the emir over allegation of misappropriation of N4 billion and making false assertions against the governor.

Rurum explained that the lawmakers unanimously agreed to suspend the investigation indefinitely after an exhaustive deliberation. He said: “We received a letter from Ganduje appealing to us to stop the investigation.”

Meanwhile, the governor has rated his predecessors for their contributions to the state. According to him, Kwankwaso ranked second in terms of the state’s development after the late Abubakar Rimi, who was the first governor.

Kwankwaso constructed the “Kofar Nassarawa Bridge, Kabuga and Gadon-Kaya Underpass bridges. He also laid the foundation of the first Kano Independent Power Project.”

He explained that Rimi performed better in education, rural development and media, having established the Triumph newspaper and Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV).

He, however, rated the late Audu Bako as the best performing administrator since the state was created in May 1967. Ganduje made the commendation in a special radio programme to mark the 50th anniversary of the state.

Meanwhile, the President of National Tranquility Movements (NTM), Mohammed Gashash has absolved the monarch of any wrong. Gashash made this statement at a press conference in Kaduna at the weekend.

He said Sanusi does not deserve the criticisms against him, saying the monarch has an international reputation for his honesty, intelligence and knowledge.

