Kano Can Generate N12bn Monthly From IGR – Emir Sanusi
Leadership Newspapers
Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sunusi II has said that Kano State possess the potentials to generate N12 billion into the state treasury through proper taxation of all class of people. The monarch opined that the estimated 12 million Kano populace should be …
