Kano Can Generate N12bn Monthly From IGR – Emir Sanusi

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sunusi II has said that Kano State possess the potentials to generate N12 billion into the state treasury through proper taxation of all class of people.

The monarch opined that the estimated 12 million Kano populace should be subjected to a flat monthly taxation rate of N1.000.00.

Sanusi in his remarks at the launching of the state Presumptive Taxation for Commercial Vehicle Operators, at the state Government House in Kano, said, “Collecting a small amount from many people will definitely boost the coffers of the government”.

He said improved Internally Generated Revenue, IGR will drift the state away from partial dependent on monies that accrue from Federation Account for utilisation in the development of the state.

He averred that for the state to stay afloat, sustainable options of earning more money is indispensible.

He said protecting the pride of Kano and its economic heritage requires people to pay their taxes, adding, “Paying taxes is securing our pride. We are disparaged because we rely on oil money so we must explore alternative ways to sustain our states”.

The Emir declared the support of the Kano Emirate Council towards the revenue generation drive and advised the state government to tax affluent house owners located within and around Nassarawa GRA, within the state metropolis.

He added that opulent house owners should be compelled to pay ground rent properly to enable the government provide services for the poor.The state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in his remarks explained that, “The taxes we are going to collect will help us to ensure that the roads you travel are free from potholes and will enable us build more roads, so that you can have the enabling environment to do business at ease.

“We are paying salaries but that is not enough. We have to provide other services that would make living condition in Kano much better.”

He pointed out that capital-intensive projects being provided by the government are funded with tax payers’ money.

Consequently, the governor appealed to transport associations in the state to cooperate with the government to strengthen its revenue base for enhanced development.

