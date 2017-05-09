Kano Empower 5000 Youths On Ict

BY ABDULGAFAR OLADIMEJI, Kano

Over 5000 youths are beneficiaries of Kano state government youth empowerment programme on ICT.

The first phase of the programme under the theme, One Day Digital Training Youth Empowerment was conducted yesterday at Coronation Hall located within the Kano state Government House.

The state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje while flagging off the first phase of the training scheme yesterday highlighted on the importance and strategic role played by ICT in all facets of modern human lives.

According to him, present day life is driven by digital knowledge, noting that the aim of the state government is arm Kano youths with ICT knowledge as way of empowering them to become economically self reliant.

He further said, part of the motive for organizing the empowerment programme is to get rid of poverty, upgrade Kano youths for them to contend with their contemporaries from other climes, hoping that, this will accord them the knowledge with which to shun anti societal vices.

He expressed the optimism that at on the completion of the first and second phase of the exercise, a minimum of 5000 youths in the state would utilize the digital knowledge acquired to support the fight against climate change, improve agricultural sector, provision of quality health service and further proceed to secure the future of the state.

Ganduje boasted that, selected participant were drawn without resort to the considering of political party affiliation nor ideological creed.

Earlier in his remark, Kano state commissioner for Information, Youths and Culture, comrade Mohammed Garba disclosed that, the one day intensive programme was been held in six different locations across the state.

He disclosed that, the training programme is a joint capacity building venture between the state government and the office of the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on SDG’s.

The senior special assistant to president Buhari on SDG’s, Adejoke Orelope Adefulire reveal that, over 125,000 Nigerian youths would be provided with ICT basic skills.

The aide to president Buhari, who was represented by a secretary attached to the office of the SSA, Alhaji Waziri Laminu stated that, 7000 beneficiaries have been selected from Kano to benefit from the national scheme.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

