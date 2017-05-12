Kano govt releases N60m for anti drugs war

KANO State government has approved over N60 million as operational funds and allowances for the state Task Force on Fake, Counterfeit, Adulterated, Illicit Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods, for three months. The state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje disclosed this during a meeting with the committee members, explaining that N5 million would be released immediately […]

