Kano Govt To Supply 400,000 Bags Of Fertiliser To Farmers

The Kano State Government says it will supply 400,000 bags of fertiliser to farmers to enable them to record bumper harvests in this year’s farming season.

Alhaji Bala Muhammed, the Managing Director of Kano State Agricultural Supply Company Limited (KASCO), said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Thursday.

Muhammed said that the state government had provided the company with the needed equipment to blend the “NPK 10-10’’ fertiliser and meet the farmers’ needs.

“KASCO will also supply improved maize, rice, sorghum, soya bean, tomato and cucumber seeds to enhance agricultural production this year,’’ he said.

He said that the state government would invite prominent agricultural companies to collaborate with KASCO, with a view to expanding its fertiliser blending capacity.

He said that the company was targeting the production of between 25 tonnes and 30 tonnes of fertiliser per hour.

Muhammed urged the chairmen of the 44 local government councils in the state to assist farmers in their neighbourhoods with extension services so as to boost their productivity and harvests.

“The Kano State Government is very much interested in making KASCO stronger to be able to enhance the state’s agricultural productivity,’’ he added. (NAN)

The post Kano Govt To Supply 400,000 Bags Of Fertiliser To Farmers appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

