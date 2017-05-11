Kano House Of Assembly Set To Probe Sanusi II

BY ABDULGAFAR OLADIMEJI and SALIHI ABUBAKAR,

It became glaring yesterday that the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, is enmeshed in yet another controversy as the state House of Assembly has set up a 7-man committee to investigate him over alleged abuse of office.

The assembly listed eight different charges against the royal father, including allegations of breach of oath of office and allegiance, abuse of privileges and misappropriation of funds.

The latest probe by the state lawmakers is coming on the heels of a similar exercise by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, which is probing the Emir over alleged misappropriation of Emirate Council funds to the tune of over N4billion.

As at the last count, the commission had invited top officials of the council for questioning.

The decision by the state assembly to probe the Emir was arrived at after the member representing Nassarawa constituency, Ibrahim Gama, relied on matter of public importance to insist that in view of the various allegations leveled against him, it was necessary to investigate Sanusi II.

The legislator argued that the Emir allegedly spent monies belonging to the emirate council without appropriation, criticized government’s policies and lowered the prestige and estimation of the emirate in the eyes of public.

Gama said, “The Emir, during his speech in Kaduna, alleged that the Kano State governor and his entourage, including me as the Chairman of the House committee on Works wasted one month in China seeking for loan to construct rail.

“The Emir’s statement was not true. We spent only four days in China, and our visit was to find out the capability of the company to handle the rail project”.

In a motion moved by him, the lawmaker further alleged that Emir Sanusi II delegated his biological daughter to represent the throne at a public event, a decision and directive, which he said contradict the traditions of the Kano emirate council.

Gama said, “There are many responsible emirate council members who can represent him at the programme. This is the first time we are seeing such in the historical traditional home”.

Baffa Babba-Dan’Agundi of Kano Municipal who seconded the motion raised at the floor of the plenary yesterday aligned himself with Mr Gama and urged the House to investigate the emirate.

Accordingly, Speaker of the House, Alhassan Rurum, set up a 7-member committee to investigate the allegations.

He mandated the committee to study the law establishing the traditional institution for possible amendment and report to the House within two weeks.

Members of the committee include Abdul Madari representing Ajingi constituency (chairman); Baffa Babba-Dan’Agundi representing Kano Municipal (vice chairman) and Kabiru Dachi representing Kiru constituency.

Others are members representing Dambatta constituency, Sani Maidaji; Garko constituency, Abba Garko and two officials from the legal department of the Assembly.

Kano emirate council had been in the news of late over misappropriation of funds, an allegation the council has vehemently denied.

Trouble started for Emir Sanusi II when he openly criticized some policies of the Kano State government and chided the governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, for reportedly attributing the scourge of meningitis which killed scores across the country to punishment from God for sins committed by Nigerians.

Some political leaders who saw the Emir’s open criticism as an attempt to undermine state authorities reportedly made moves for his suspension and subsequent dethronement.

At the peak of the controversy, some reconciliation meetings were reportedly convened where the Emir was said to have apologised to Governor Umaru Ganduje of Kano State.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

