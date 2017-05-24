Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kano improves IGR to N40bn in 2016 – Ganduje – Daily Trust

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Kano improves IGR to N40bn in 2016 – Ganduje
Daily Trust
The Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said the state's internally generated revenue base had improved from N15bn in 2015 to N40.3bn in 2016, saying “My administration has introduced a new tax regime with the aim of lending credence …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.