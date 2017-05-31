Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kano Reps Member Goes Missing, Kidnap Suspected – SaharaReporters.com

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


SaharaReporters.com

Kano Reps Member Goes Missing, Kidnap Suspected
SaharaReporters.com
He was said to have traveled alone in his car and is suspected to have been kidnapped between Abuja and Jere on the Abuja-Kano Expressway. by Sahara Reporters, New York May 31, 2017. Mr. Garba Umar Durbunde, a member of the Federal House of …
House of reps member kidnapped in KadunaTheCable
BREAKING: Member of House of Reps kidnappedNAIJ.COM
BREAKING: Nigerian lawmaker kidnappedPremium Times
YNaija –P.M. News –Information Nigeria –Nigeria Today
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.