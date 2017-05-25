Pages Navigation Menu

Kano seals deal with 10 companies on power, infrastructure

Daily Trust

Kano seals deal with 10 companies on power, infrastructure
Daily Trust
The Kano second Economic and Investment Summit has ended yesterday with 10 companies signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government for investment in various economic and business subsectors in the state. The companies …
Kano, 10 firms sign $3.98b MoUThe Nation Newspaper

Hello. Add your message here.