Kano State earmarks N300m for Ramadan feeding programme

The Kano State Government has earmarked N300 million for the annual Ramadan free feeding programme scheduled to begin on Saturday, May 27.

Malam Ibrahim Kankarofi, Chairman of the programme made the disclosure at a meeting with coordinators of the feeding centres at Government House, Kano on Friday.

He said the state government had made adequate preparations to ensure the success of the programme across the 44 local government areas of the state.

Kankarofi warned that anyone found diverting the food items would be appropriately punished.

According to him, the state government has approved additional menu including Spaghetti and Macaroni as well as other items.

He urged well-to-do Muslims in the state to complement government effort as the programme was aimed at assisting the poor in the society.

The chairman, who is also the Principal Private Secretary to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, directed the coordinators to ensure prompt distribution of the meals to the right people.

Malam Abba Shehu, who responded on behalf of the coordinators, promised to discharge their duties as expected and with utmost fear of God.

NAN reports that the Ramadan free feeding programme was introduced by the government to assist the poor break their fast during the Holy month.

