Kano State Govt. to buy wheat seed from Sudan, Saudi Arabia

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Kano State Government on Wednesday said it planned to buy wheat seeds from Sudan and Saudi Arabia to boost wheat production in the state. The state Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Nasiru Gawuna, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano that the decision to procure the seed from the two countries was…

