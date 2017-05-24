Kano State Police Have Arrested 96 Suspected Rapists In Just 2 Months

The Kano State Police Command, on Tuesday said it had arrested a total of 96 suspected rapists in the state between April and now.

Public Relations Officer for the Command, DSP Magaji Majiya, told reporters in Kano that 77 of the suspects had been charged to court, while another eight cases were under investigation. He added that the ages of the suspects fell between 23 to 75.

“It is disheartening to note that from April to date we have recorded 85 incidents of rape and other related offences. A total number of 96 suspects were arrested and 77 cases have already been charged to court for prosecution”.

DSP Majiya expressed his worry that indecency and unnatural offences have been on the increase in the state. He said the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Yusuf, has made it a priority to ensure that all such cases were thoroughly investigated and prosecuted.

He went on to assure the public that the police would continue to apprehend all suspects involved in crimes. The PPRO urged parents and guardians to monitor the movement and behavior of their children, so as to keep them away from criminal activities.

Majiya also appealed to religious leaders to collaborate with the command in sensitizing the youth on the need to shun evil acts. Also, he added that traditional rulers, community leaders and other well meaning residents of the state should join hands with security agencies to fight crime in their communities.