Kano State to implement FG’s roadmap to tackle open defecation

KANO State Government has said it remained committed to ensuring effective implementation of Federal Government’s roadmap on curbing open defecation in the country. According to News Agency Of Nigeria,NAN, the Director, Water, Kano State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, RUWASSA, Alhaji Abdullahi Sadiq recently gave the assurance in the state. Sadiq said the state […]

