Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kano State to implement FG’s roadmap to tackle open defecation

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

KANO State Government has said it remained committed to ensuring effective implementation of Federal Government’s roadmap on curbing open defecation in the country. According to News Agency Of Nigeria,NAN, the Director, Water, Kano State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, RUWASSA, Alhaji Abdullahi Sadiq recently gave the assurance in the state. Sadiq said the state […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.