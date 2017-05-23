Pages Navigation Menu

Kano State University 2017/2018 Postgraduate Admission Form On Sale.

Posted on May 23, 2017

This is to inform the general public that the Kano State University of Technology, Wudil postgraduate application forms for 2017/2018 academic session has commenced. Qualified candidates can apply for admissions into the following programmes; MSC PROGRAMMES. 1.Faculty of Agriculture and Agriculture Technology. a. M.Sc. Crop Production b. M.Sc. Agriculture Economics c. M.Sc. Animal Science 2. …

