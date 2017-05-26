Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kano to supply 400,000 bags of fertiliser to farmers

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

KANO STATE government says it will supply 400,000 bags of fertiliser to farmers to enable them record bumper harvests in this year’s farming season. Managing director of Kano State Agricultural Supply Company Limited, KASCO, Alhaji Bala Muhammed stated this in an interview with journalists in Kano on Thursday. Muhammed said that the state government had […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.