Kano-Zaria-Kaduna standard-gauge rail line construction to commence soon – Chairman

Zaria (Kaduna State) – The construction of standard-gauge rail line from Kano-Zaria-Kaduna will soon commence.

Alhaji Usman Abubakar, Chairman, Management Board, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), announced on Thursday.

Abubakar made the disclosure when he paid a courtesy visit on the Emir of Zazzau, Dr Shehu Idris, in his palace in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Abubakar said that Zaria would benefit immensely from the project, adding that many job opportunities would be created in the area.

The chairman said the old railway track would be completely handed over to four foreign companies, who would repair and transform it to become useful to Nigerians.

“I want to assure the emir that these companies will bring enough tools to revitalise the tracks.

“Zaria will be the home where the foreigners will be assembling locomotive trains and subsequently producing it for the use of Nigeria and other African countries,” he noted.

He said the essence of the visit was to seek Royal blessing, saying coming to Zaria without visiting the palace was just like doing nothing.

Earlier, the Railway District Manager (RDM) Northern District, Mr Aderemi Isma’il-Adebiyi, had told the Emir that the chairman was on a familiarisation tour of the district.

Isma’il-Adebiyi said the Emir was a father to the entire people of Zazzau Emirate, railway workers inclusive.

“So, paying homage on the Emir is just like home-coming to all railway workers, especially those in the Northern District which is the biggest district in NRC.”

Responding, the Emir appreciated the chairman for the visit and promised to extend the necessary support and assistance whenever the need arises.

Idris appealed to the Federal Government to budget more funds for the NRC to enable it achieve its set goals and objectives.

“After the tour, if there is anything that you want our people to do, don’t hesitate to let us know.

“Again, if there is anything needed from the Federal Government that requires a helping hand from us so as to facilitate its actualisation, please endeavour to inform us,” he pleaded.

