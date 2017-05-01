Kanu: APGA commends FG
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has expressed satisfaction over the release of Mr Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra. Dr Victor Oye, National Chairman of the party told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday that the party was happy that the rule of law had been…
