Kanu’s planned visit to Ekwueme cancelled

….To visit families of slain IPOB members

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—YESTERDAY’S planned visit of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB,Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to the second republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme at his Oko country home in Anambra State was called off at the last minute over alleged inconclusive arrangements.

No reason was given for the cancellation at press time, but Vanguard gathered that a new date would be announced for the visit, which a source said, was aimed at interacting with select prominent Igbo people on the way forward.

However, IPOB said weekend that Kanu, who was granted bail penultimate week by the Federal High Court, Abuja, would visit families of IPOB members allegedly killed by Nigeria security operatives during its various rallies.

No date has also been announced for the visit, but the IPOB media and publicity secretary, Mr. Emma Powerful said in a statement that the IPOB leader, who is also the director of Biafra Radio and Television, would pay the visit with an entourage to show solidarity and pay condolence to the affected families and communities of the victims who died in the cause of Biafra restoration campaign since 2014.

According to him, the IPOB leader would also visit the sites where Nigeria security operatives allegedly killed pro-Biafra agitators at Nkpor in Anambra State, National High School, Aba in Abia State, Ugwuocha (Port Harcourt), Rivers State, Mbiama in Baylesa State and Okwei Primary School in Asaba, Delta State.

He said: “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will visit all the places where our people were killed to pray privately in order to appease the spirits of those who died for our people to live.”

Powerful also spoke on the scheduled May 30, 2017 Biafra remembrance day rally, directing all IPOB members and friends of Biafra to stay at home that day in honour and remembrance of Biafran soldiers that died during the civil war.

He said further: “These people died for us. We will also remember Biafran children who were starved to death through the policy of British and Nigerian governments during the genocidal war against the people of Biafra between 1967 and 1970.”

The post Kanu's planned visit to Ekwueme cancelled appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

