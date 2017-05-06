Kanye West is done with social media, deletes Twitter, Instagram accounts
Kanye West is done with social media — at least for now. It’s back to square one for Kanye West as the rapper has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts. The rapper seems to have had enough of social media for the time being. Kanye who is known for his controversial social media presence only …
The post Kanye West is done with social media, deletes Twitter, Instagram accounts appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!