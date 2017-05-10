Pages Navigation Menu

Kanye West Reportedly Making His New Album on a Mountain Top in Wyoming

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Music

Creative genius Kanye West is making his new album on a mountain top in Wyoming to find his inspiration. This explains Kanye’s absence from some high-profile events, including the Met Gala which his wife Kim Kardashian attended solo. According to TMZ, The last time we saw him on camera was during his Valentine’s dinner date with Kim. He didn’t even […]

Hello. Add your message here.