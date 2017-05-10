Kanye West Reportedly Making His New Album on a Mountain Top in Wyoming

Creative genius Kanye West is making his new album on a mountain top in Wyoming to find his inspiration. This explains Kanye’s absence from some high-profile events, including the Met Gala which his wife Kim Kardashian attended solo. According to TMZ, The last time we saw him on camera was during his Valentine’s dinner date with Kim. He didn’t even […]

The post Kanye West Reportedly Making His New Album on a Mountain Top in Wyoming appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

