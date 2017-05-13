KANYEIHAMBA: Do the right things that you think will make Uganda better

Kanyeihamba tips Cavendish varsity students

Former Supreme Court Judge of Uganda George W. Kanyeihamba has urged students to take the lead in making Uganda a better place to live in, for the future generation.

Speaking to over 100 students of law studying at Cavendish University Uganda in Kamwokya on May 13, Kanyeihamba urged students to overcome fear.

“You are still young people; you need to read a lot and work hard using the law to make Uganda better,” he said.

“Do the right things that you think will make Uganda better,” he said amidst applause.

A critic of government, Kanyeihamba said the political, economic and social situation in Uganda needs to change.

He argued against the removal of term limits for the president; amendments to the constitution to favor people in power, high levels of corruption and election malpractice. He said all these eventually affect the economy.

Kanyeihamba’s remarks come at a time when Ugandans are digging deeper in their pockets to deal with the increasing cost of living, with price of highly demanded commodities like sugar, shooting to Shs 6000 as of May 13 up from Shs 4, 000 a few weeks back.

At macro level, the economy has been performing below par (with GDP growing at around 5%) for the last five years compared with 7% growth for some years before. There are problems of land grabbing, insecurity, trader’s demonstrations and more.

The two-hour conversation, held under the theme “Justice Kanyeihamba’s Reflections on Uganda’s Constitutionalism today and projections for the future,” is part of routine engagements the university has to equip students with practical skills and new information related to social, economic and political matters.

The post KANYEIHAMBA: Do the right things that you think will make Uganda better appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

