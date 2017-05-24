Karabo Mokoena was weak, says Susan Shabangu – Mail & Guardian
Mail & Guardian
Karabo Mokoena was weak, says Susan Shabangu
Mail & Guardian
These were the shocking words uttered by Minister of Women in the Presidency Susan Shabangu on Tuesday night's eNCA's weekly investigative current affairs programme Checkpoint. The episode focused on the late 22-year-old's family, which is grieving …
Shabangu must retract callous 'Karabo was weak' remarks – DA
Karabo Mokoena's Mother Warned Her Daughter That Mantsoe Would Kill Her
Court boosts security ahead of the appearance of Karabo's alleged killer
