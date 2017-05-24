Pages Navigation Menu

Karabo Mokoena was weak, says Susan Shabangu – Mail & Guardian

Karabo Mokoena was weak, says Susan Shabangu
These were the shocking words uttered by Minister of Women in the Presidency Susan Shabangu on Tuesday night's eNCA's weekly investigative current affairs programme Checkpoint. The episode focused on the late 22-year-old's family, which is grieving …
Shabangu must retract callous 'Karabo was weak' remarks – DANews24
Karabo Mokoena's Mother Warned Her Daughter That Mantsoe Would Kill HerHuffington Post South Africa (blog)
Court boosts security ahead of the appearance of Karabo's alleged killerTimes LIVE
Independent Online –South African Broadcasting Corporation
all 9 news articles »

