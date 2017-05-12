Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Karabo Mokoena’s Story: Sandile’s Family Helped Him Clean Up After He Killed And Burnt Karabo (See Photos Of Him In Court)

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Karabo Mokoena’s alleged murderer, Sandile Mantsoe has appeared in court today after he was arrested yesterday.

According to new revelations in court today, Karabo’s father, Tshepo Mokoena says Sandile’s family was seen on CCTV cleaning the apartment where he murdered her and leaving with linen.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
NPA also confirmed that Sandile “pointed out” scene where he allegedly dumped Karabo Mokoena.

Sandile Mantsoe will remain in custody and his bail application will be heard on 24th May. Photos below…

Karabo’s dad in court today

The post Karabo Mokoena’s Story: Sandile’s Family Helped Him Clean Up After He Killed And Burnt Karabo (See Photos Of Him In Court) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.