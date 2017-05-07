Karrueche To Testify Against Chris Brown In Brutality Case
Former model turned actress Karrueche Tran has apparently been granted permanent legal protection after she filed legal papers for brutality by ex-boyfriend Chris Brown. According to multiple sources connected to Miss Tran, TMZ reports that Karrueche has no fear about testifying that Chris allegedly kicked her down a flight of stairs, punched her in the stomach,…
The post Karrueche To Testify Against Chris Brown In Brutality Case appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!