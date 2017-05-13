Kasali is Wema Bank’s new chairman

Wema Bank Plc has a new chairman in Babatunde Kasali.

Kasali who,until now,was a non-executive director of the bank replaces Adeyinka Asekun.

Asekun resigned following his nomination as an ambassador by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kasali is a consummate professional with expertise in audit, risk management, compliance and retail banking, spanning over three decades.

He had previously served as General Manager and Regional Bank Head for United Bank for Africa Plc., which he joined in 1996. During his time at the bank, he held several positions such as Chief Inspector, Regional Director and Divisional Director.

He was also at a time Managing Director of Resolution and Restructuring Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON).

Kasali has been a Non-Executive Director at UAC of Nigeria Plc. since March 27, 2013 and was a Non-Executive Director of UACN Property Development Company Plc., from January 13, 2010 to March 24, 2013. He had from February 2015 to November 26, 2015 served as a Non-Executive Director of Wema Bank Plc.

Kasali is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. He graduated with B.Sc. (Hons) Degree in Economics from Manchester Metropolitan University, UK in 1977.

The board expresses its profound gratitude to Asekun for his service and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

