Kashamu will not be extradited until court cases are determined – AGF, NDLEA

Posted on May 31, 2017 in United States | 0 comments

The Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have agreed not to extradite Sen. Buruji Kashamu to the United States until the determination of all court cases on the matter. Kashimu had gone to court to stop the two from extraditing him to face trial in the U.S…

