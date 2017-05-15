Kastina: Residents with cleft, other facial deformities to get free treatments

The residents of Katsina State that have been hit by cleft and other facial deformities will be offered free treatment after a private organisation identfied as Cleft and Facial Deformity Foundation decided to offer free surgery and treatment. Those affected has visited the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina. It was learnt that the medical services, which …

The post Kastina: Residents with cleft, other facial deformities to get free treatments appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

