Kastina set for President Buhari National Peace Cup

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The Youths Sports Federation of Nigeria(YSFON),in conjunction with the Kastina State Government have concluded plans to stage the maiden edition of President Mohammadu Buhari National Peace Cup for U-18 boys soccer tournament

According to the YSFON scribe, Patrick Okpavuerhe, the one week tournament which will be bankrolled by the Katsina state government, will hold from today to  17 May in Katsina State.  Gov Aminu Bello Masari has already given his nod for the staging of the tournament .

