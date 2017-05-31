Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kathy Griffin ‘cuts off Trump’s head’ in outrageous stunt – Daily Mail

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Kathy Griffin 'cuts off Trump's head' in outrageous stunt
Daily Mail
Griffin was seen holding up the severed head for photographer Tyler Shields; She joked that she would have to leave the country after the shoot; 'This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president,' said Chelsea Clinton
Kathy Griffin: Trump says comic's decapitation stunt 'sick'BBC News
Kathy Griffin's photo shoot with bloody Trump mask not first time celebs have joked about harming the PresidentFox News
Did Kathy Griffin Terrorize Barron Trump? President Says Children Troubled by Comedienne's Graphic Photo ShootNewsweek
CBS News –Irish Independent –The Mercury News –NEWS.com.au
all 511 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.